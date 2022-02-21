Centiva Capital LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.94 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

