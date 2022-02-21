Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $73.28 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

