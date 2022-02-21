Centiva Capital LP Takes $236,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innoviva by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 133,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,163,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 54.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

