Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,947,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $56.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.