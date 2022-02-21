Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 14,726 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.