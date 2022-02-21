Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 2,460,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

