Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 14,989 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $110,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 198,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,529,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.