Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 56,507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

