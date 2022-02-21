Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 512,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. 37,128,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.47. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.18 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

