Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 74,505 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 23,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,171. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

