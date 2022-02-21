Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 34,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. 941,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,018. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

