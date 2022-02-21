Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,407,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. 1,421,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

