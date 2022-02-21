Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 31,322 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

