Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,307 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.20. 237,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

