Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

