Cetera Investment Advisers Has $35.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 504,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 222,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. 4,744,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,491. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

