Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.68. 602,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

