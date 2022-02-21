Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $72.41. 5,543,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

