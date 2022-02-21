Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.