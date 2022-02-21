Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,755 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of ITT worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

