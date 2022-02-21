Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $26.53 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

