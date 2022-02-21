Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Dycom Industries worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $91.84 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

