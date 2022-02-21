Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 93,659 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,659 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChampionX by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

CHX stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

