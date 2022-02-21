Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of TrueBlue worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TrueBlue by 84,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 10.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

