Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.79. 1,324,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,550. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

