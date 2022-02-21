Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.21.

CAKE stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

