Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 289,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 44,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.