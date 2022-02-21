Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.
NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 289,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 44,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
