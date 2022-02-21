CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head to Head Survey

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 10.44 $24.76 million N/A N/A EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 9.45 $327.16 million $7.21 61.47

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 EPAM Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $683.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.15%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than CI&T.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats CI&T on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

