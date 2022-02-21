Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.85% of Annexon worth $34,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annexon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.