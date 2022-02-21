Citigroup Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $306.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

NICE stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.51.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

