Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,076 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

