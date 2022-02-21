Citigroup Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.