Citigroup Inc. Invests $106,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO opened at $16.35 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $247,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,275 shares of company stock worth $3,284,239.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

