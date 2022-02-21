Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.34.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

