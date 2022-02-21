Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 829,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

