Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.