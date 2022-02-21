Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDXS traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.