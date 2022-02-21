Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $50,167,000.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

