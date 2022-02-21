Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

