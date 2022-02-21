Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

