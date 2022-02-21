Coliseum Capital Management LLC Purchases 328,060 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the quarter. GMS accounts for about 20.6% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.26% of GMS worth $231,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GMS by 29.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.03. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

