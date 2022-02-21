Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,548.31

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $309,548.31 and $264.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

