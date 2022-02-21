Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.