Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €9.12 ($10.36). The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.