Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 3,256,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

