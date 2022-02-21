Comparing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

44.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 4.01 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -10.50 Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,376.05 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.23%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.38%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.