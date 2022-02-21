Comparing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11% Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.87% 1.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Central Pacific Financial and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 3.16 $79.89 million $2.84 10.42 Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.95 $59.02 million $3.68 10.23

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment is involved in managing the company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All-Others segment consists of electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

