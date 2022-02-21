Comparing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nyxoah and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,376.05 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 4.01 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -10.50

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.38%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.23%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19%

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

