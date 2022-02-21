Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

