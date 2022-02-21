Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.