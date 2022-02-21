Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CNDT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 3,929,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,109. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

